Pioneering Path: Laxhar Evidence Labs Sets Forensic Milestone in India

Laxhar Evidence Labs Private Limited has become a trailblazer in India's forensic science domain by securing accreditation from the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL). This accreditation, seen as the gold standard of technical and scientific competence, highlights the laboratory's exemplary quality management and operational procedures.

This landmark achievement designates Laxhar as the first private forensic lab in India to earn NABL accreditation across various forensic categories, such as Digital Forensics and Crime Scene Management. Notably, it is also Uttar Pradesh's inaugural forensic lab, whether governmental or private, to gain such an endorsement, thereby opening doors to more inclusive access to certified forensic services.

The lab now offers expertly validated forensic services that fulfill the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023 requirements, delivering crucial support for legal and regulatory matters. Driven by Director Indrajeet Rai's vision of extending justice through science, Laxhar provides services that include technical and cyber forensics, ensuring up-to-date, court-admissible expertise for the broader community.