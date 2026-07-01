Nike's Challenging Path to Turnaround

Nike Shares Fell In Premarket Trading On Wednesday After Its Latest Quarterly Results Failed To Revive Investor Hopes Of A Swift Turnaround Under Ceo Elliot Hill A Cautious Sales Outlook And Weak China Demand Overshadowed A Modest Fourthquarter Revenue Beat

Nike witnessed a 3.5% dip in premarket trading as quarterly results left investors disappointed, dampening hopes for a swift turnaround under CEO Elliot Hill.

The sportswear leader reported weak demand in China, overshadowing minor revenue gains and affecting European competitors like Adidas and Puma, which observed slight drops.

CEO Hill's strategy involves focusing on premium sports products and rebuilding wholesale ties. While signs of progress exist, significant recovery in sales is expected only by 2027, as analysts caution about future challenges fueled by global economic tensions.