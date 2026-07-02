Espionage Unveiled: Polish Security Nabs Belarusian Agents

Polish Security Services Have Detained A Belarusian Citizen And A Polish Citizen Suspected Of Spying On Belarusian Exiles On Behalf Of The Belarusian Intelligence Services

Polish security services have apprehended a Belarusian citizen along with a Polish national on allegations of espionage. The pair is suspected of gathering intelligence on Belarusian dissidents for Belarusian operatives.

The detainees reportedly participated in Warsaw-based events organized by the Belarusian minority, covertly recording attendees. These materials, sent across the border, were purportedly utilized by President Alexander Lukashenko’s regime for propaganda purposes.

Poland's Internal Security Agency highlights ongoing foreign espionage efforts, which extend beyond data collection to intimidation of minority groups. Tensions between Poland, Belarus, and Russia persist amidst a broader landscape of geopolitical maneuvering.