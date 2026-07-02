Lithuania Revisits Constitutional Provision on Nuclear Weapons

Lithuanias President Gitanas Nauseda Said On Thursday That Parliamentary Parties Had Agreed On A Plan To Remove A Constitutional Provision Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons On Lithuanian Soil The Geopolitical Situation Is Getting Worse Our Constitution Was Written When Geopolitical Circumstances Were Totally Different

Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda announced on Thursday that parliamentary parties have reached a consensus to reconsider removing a constitutional ban on nuclear weapons on Lithuanian soil.

Nauseda explained that the geopolitical situation is deteriorating, contrasting with the circumstances present when the constitution was originally crafted.

Although there are currently no plans to house nuclear arms in the country, he emphasized that lifting the ban would provide flexibility for future security contingencies.