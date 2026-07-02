Lithuania Revisits Constitutional Provision on Nuclear Weapons

Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda announced an agreement among parliamentary parties to consider removing a constitutional ban on nuclear weapons. Although there are no immediate plans to store such weapons, Nauseda cited worsening geopolitical conditions as a reason for reevaluating the provision for potential future security needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lithuanias President Gitanas Nauseda Said On Thursday That Parliamentary Parties Had Agreed On A Plan To Remove A Constitutional Provision Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons On Lithuanian Soil The Geopolitical Situation Is Getting Worse Our Constitution Was Written When Geopolitical Circumstances Were Totally Different | Updated: 02-07-2026 14:43 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 14:43 IST
Lithuania Revisits Constitutional Provision on Nuclear Weapons
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Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda announced on Thursday that parliamentary parties have reached a consensus to reconsider removing a constitutional ban on nuclear weapons on Lithuanian soil.

Nauseda explained that the geopolitical situation is deteriorating, contrasting with the circumstances present when the constitution was originally crafted.

Although there are currently no plans to house nuclear arms in the country, he emphasized that lifting the ban would provide flexibility for future security contingencies.

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