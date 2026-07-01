Cabinet Approves ₹7,145 Crore Kanpur–Kabrai Greenfield Highway

The project, estimated to cost ₹7,145.14 crore, is expected to improve connectivity across Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh while boosting industrial growth, logistics and employment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2026 21:30 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 21:30 IST
Cabinet Approves ₹7,145 Crore Kanpur–Kabrai Greenfield Highway
The government estimates that the highway will generate around 1.2 crore person-days of direct and indirect employment during the construction phase. Image Credit: ChatGPT
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The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the construction of the 117.7-km Kanpur–Kabrai Access-Controlled Greenfield Highway. The project, estimated to cost ₹7,145.14 crore, is expected to improve connectivity across Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh while boosting industrial growth, logistics and employment.

High-speed corridor to cut travel time by over half

The four-lane access-controlled highway, designed for future expansion to six lanes, will be developed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) under the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) Toll model. The project also includes the operation and maintenance of the existing Kanpur–Kabrai section of NH-34.

Designed for speeds of 80–100 kmph, the new corridor will reduce travel time between Kanpur and Kabrai from about 3.5 hours to just 1.5 hours, cutting journey time by nearly 58%. It will also improve road safety, lower vehicle operating costs and enable smoother movement of passenger and freight traffic. The highway will strengthen links with NH-34, NH-35, the Bundelkhand Expressway, Kanpur Ring Road and several state highways, creating a seamless transport network across the region.

Better connectivity for industry, mining and agriculture

The Kanpur–Kabrai corridor forms an important section of the proposed Bhopal–Kanpur Economic Corridor under the National Highways (O) Programme. It will improve access between the industrial centres of Uttar Pradesh and the mineral-rich, manufacturing and agricultural regions of Madhya Pradesh.

The project will also enhance connectivity to the Kabrai mining belt, making it easier to transport minerals, construction materials, industrial products and agricultural produce. Officials expect the improved corridor to strengthen supply chains, reduce logistics costs and encourage regional economic development.

Aligned with the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan, the highway will provide improved access to 16 economic nodes, including major industrial areas such as Unnao, Pankhi, Rania, Jainpur, Rooma and Chakeri. It will also improve connectivity to key logistics hubs, railway stations and airports, along with important tourist and religious destinations.

Project expected to generate major employment

The government estimates that the highway will generate around 1.2 crore person-days of direct and indirect employment during the construction phase. The project is expected to create approximately 11,188 direct and 13,985 indirect person-days of employment per lane per kilometre.

Traffic projections indicate that the corridor will carry an Annual Average Daily Traffic (AADT) of about 18,069 Passenger Car Units by the 2028 financial year, highlighting its growing importance as a transport and economic corridor for the Bundelkhand region and neighbouring states.

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