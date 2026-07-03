Metals in Turmoil: Navigating Market Shocks Amidst Gulf Tensions
The metals market faces volatility due to Operation Epic Fury and the Iran war, impacting copper, tin, aluminum, and others. Aluminum is hit by Gulf smelter attacks, zinc prices surge, and nickel struggles with Indonesia's quotas. Despite Gulf neutralities, tin's bullish outlook persists.
As the Iran conflict continues to escalate, the global metals market grapples with unprecedented uncertainty. Operation Epic Fury, coupled with erratic closures of the Strait of Hormuz, has led to fluctuating fortunes for core metals like copper and tin.
Aluminum production experienced significant setbacks after missile strikes targeted Gulf smelters, causing a substantial supply shock. Zinc emerged unexpectedly strong, contrasting with market predictions, while nickel's fate hinges on Indonesia's volatile production policies.
In a year marked by complex geopolitical influences, metals like tin retain their bullish shine, driven by supply deficits and increased demand. The global market remains watchful of potential shifts, waiting for clarity amidst ongoing disruption.