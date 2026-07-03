Sports Saga: Contracts, Suspensions, and Surprises

In recent sports headlines, Alex Ovechkin returns to the Capitals, MLB players face suspensions after a brawl, and Tari Eason signs a major contract with the Rockets. Wimbledon sees strong American performances, World Cup penalties become more strategic, and Jaylen Brown reacts to his trade to the 76ers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 03-07-2026 10:27 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 10:27 IST
Sports Saga: Contracts, Suspensions, and Surprises
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Alex Ovechkin has opted out of retirement, signing a one-year deal worth $4.25 million with the Washington Capitals. The NHL legend continues his goal-scoring prowess at age 40.

The MLB has handed suspensions to Cade Cavalli and Willson Contreras, following a fracas in Boston. Other players involved in the brawl also received bans of varying lengths.

Tari Eason re-signs with the Houston Rockets for a five-year, $81.5 million deal. The forward continues to be a crucial part of the team's future plans.

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