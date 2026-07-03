Sports Saga: Contracts, Suspensions, and Surprises

Alex Ovechkin has opted out of retirement, signing a one-year deal worth $4.25 million with the Washington Capitals. The NHL legend continues his goal-scoring prowess at age 40.

The MLB has handed suspensions to Cade Cavalli and Willson Contreras, following a fracas in Boston. Other players involved in the brawl also received bans of varying lengths.

Tari Eason re-signs with the Houston Rockets for a five-year, $81.5 million deal. The forward continues to be a crucial part of the team's future plans.