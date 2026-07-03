Sports Saga: Contracts, Suspensions, and Surprises
In recent sports headlines, Alex Ovechkin returns to the Capitals, MLB players face suspensions after a brawl, and Tari Eason signs a major contract with the Rockets. Wimbledon sees strong American performances, World Cup penalties become more strategic, and Jaylen Brown reacts to his trade to the 76ers.
Alex Ovechkin has opted out of retirement, signing a one-year deal worth $4.25 million with the Washington Capitals. The NHL legend continues his goal-scoring prowess at age 40.
The MLB has handed suspensions to Cade Cavalli and Willson Contreras, following a fracas in Boston. Other players involved in the brawl also received bans of varying lengths.
Tari Eason re-signs with the Houston Rockets for a five-year, $81.5 million deal. The forward continues to be a crucial part of the team's future plans.