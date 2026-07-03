Medicare Program Expands Access to Affordable Obesity Medications

A new Medicare program launching on Wednesday will enable millions more Americans, particularly those aged 65 and older, to access obesity medications for only $50 a month. This 18-month trial will offer drugs from Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly, marking a significant step toward addressing obesity at an affordable cost.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Following Is A Summary Of Current Health News Briefs Analysisolder Americans Left Out Of Costly Glp Craze Expected To Flock To New Program Millions More Americans Will Qualify For Obesity Medications At Just A Month Under A New Medicare Program Starting On Wednesday | Updated: 03-07-2026 10:28 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 10:28 IST
Medicare Program Expands Access to Affordable Obesity Medications

This week marks the launch of an innovative Medicare program aimed at broadening access to groundbreaking obesity medications for older Americans, at merely $50 monthly. The initiative, set to proceed as an 18-month trial, presents a landmark opportunity for those aged 65 and above to afford cutting-edge treatments.

In collaboration with industry giants Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly, the effort could transform healthcare accessibility for seniors by offering Wegovy, Zepbound, and Foundayo as standalone weight-loss solutions. The move could catalyze healthier aging and increase life expectancy among one of the fastest-growing demographics.

As the program unfolds, experts and stakeholders in the health domain anticipate substantial outcomes for patients and the healthcare system. The long-term impact remains to be assessed, but hopes are high for this potentially game-changing initiative to usher in an era of better geriatric healthcare.

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