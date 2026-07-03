Xi Jinping Promotes Military Leaders Amid Anti-Corruption Crusade

In a significant move, Chinese President Xi Jinping has elevated two senior military figures to the rank of general, reflecting ongoing shifts within the country's military leadership.

The newly promoted generals, Zhang Shuguang and Wang Gang, are expected to play pivotal roles in the ongoing transformation of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

This development comes in the wake of Xi's stringent anti-corruption crusade, which has resulted in the removal of numerous senior officials and reshaped the top echelons of China's military command structure.