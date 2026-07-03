Xi Jinping Promotes Military Leaders Amid Anti-Corruption Crusade
Chinese President Xi Jinping promoted two senior military officers to the rank of general, amidst China's ongoing anti-corruption campaign that has reshaped the country's military leadership. Zhang Shuguang and Wang Gang have assumed prominent roles, fueling speculation about future changes within the People's Liberation Army.
In a significant move, Chinese President Xi Jinping has elevated two senior military figures to the rank of general, reflecting ongoing shifts within the country's military leadership.
The newly promoted generals, Zhang Shuguang and Wang Gang, are expected to play pivotal roles in the ongoing transformation of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).
This development comes in the wake of Xi's stringent anti-corruption crusade, which has resulted in the removal of numerous senior officials and reshaped the top echelons of China's military command structure.