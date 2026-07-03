Rising Ranks: Xi Jinping's Military Promotions Signal Strategic Shift

Xi Jinping, China's President and head of the Central Military Commission (CMC), presided over a high-profile ceremony in Beijing, elevating two senior military officers to the rank of general.

The promotions are seen as part of an ongoing strategy, with Zhang Shuguang and Wang Gang taking crucial roles amidst Xi's sweeping anti-corruption campaign. This initiative, having reshaped the nation's elite military hierarchy, continues to wield significant influence.

The ceremony occurs amidst speculation about potential realignments within the People's Liberation Army leadership, as recent political changes highlight the shifts within China's supreme military command.