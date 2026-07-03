Sudan on the Brink: Al-Obeid Faces Human Rights Catastrophe

A dire human rights situation is developing in al-Obeid, Sudan, as fighting between Sudan's army and the RSF escalates. The UN reports severe atrocities, including drone strikes and shortages of necessities. Global intervention is urged to prevent further disaster, akin to last year's tragedy in al-Fashir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Another Human Rights Catastrophe Is Unfolding In Sudan Around The Besieged City Of Alobeid | Updated: 03-07-2026 18:10 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 18:10 IST
Sudan on the Brink: Al-Obeid Faces Human Rights Catastrophe

A human rights disaster is emerging in al-Obeid, Sudan, according to United Nations human rights chief, Volker Turk. The city, capital of North Kordofan, is under siege, experiencing critical shortages of essentials and enduring relentless drone strikes amidst ongoing conflict between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

In a UN Human Rights Council meeting in Geneva, Turk reported documented patterns of atrocities including executions, torture, and sexual violence. The international community was urged to act decisively to prevent a repeat of previous atrocities in al-Fashir, North Darfur.

Global leaders, including Britain's Foreign Secretary, call for urgent response as the RSF mass forces around al-Obeid, threatening half a million civilians. Despite RSF claims of targeting only military threats, drone attacks continue to harm civilians, with soaring casualties reported by the UN.

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