Sudan on the Brink: Al-Obeid Faces Human Rights Catastrophe

Another Human Rights Catastrophe Is Unfolding In Sudan Around The Besieged City Of Alobeid

A human rights disaster is emerging in al-Obeid, Sudan, according to United Nations human rights chief, Volker Turk. The city, capital of North Kordofan, is under siege, experiencing critical shortages of essentials and enduring relentless drone strikes amidst ongoing conflict between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

In a UN Human Rights Council meeting in Geneva, Turk reported documented patterns of atrocities including executions, torture, and sexual violence. The international community was urged to act decisively to prevent a repeat of previous atrocities in al-Fashir, North Darfur.

Global leaders, including Britain's Foreign Secretary, call for urgent response as the RSF mass forces around al-Obeid, threatening half a million civilians. Despite RSF claims of targeting only military threats, drone attacks continue to harm civilians, with soaring casualties reported by the UN.