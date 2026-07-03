Cross-Border Defence: EU's New Leap Forward

The European Commission has proposed five significant cross-border defence projects to access EU funds. These include a drone project and an Eastern Flank Watch project, among others. Together, these initiatives aim to enhance innovation and competitiveness in the European defence industrial base.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The European Commission On Friday Proposed Five Major Crossborder Defence Projects | Updated: 03-07-2026 19:23 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 19:23 IST
Cross-Border Defence: EU's New Leap Forward

The European Commission unveiled plans for five major cross-border defence projects, aiming to tap into EU funding. These initiatives include a drone and counter-drone scheme engaging 26 EU members, Norway, and Ukraine, along with an Eastern Flank Watch project.

Additionally, the proposals cover an integrated maritime and seabed defence project, an air and missile defence initiative, and a space-based defence project. These projects are expected to foster innovation and strengthen the European defence industrial base, addressing market fragmentation issues.

A budget of 325 million euros has been allocated for these projects under the European Defence Industry Programme, with potential for additional funds. The projects await approval from the Council of the EU.

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