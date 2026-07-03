Kolisi Anticipates Epic Showdown as South Africa Prepares to Tackle England
Despite England's poor 2026 Six Nations campaign, South Africa captain Siya Kolisi expects a tough challenge in the Nations Championship. England aim to end their Ellis Park drought dating back to 1972. Kolisi urges his team to maintain focus and not underestimate the visitors' aggression and determination.
South Africa's captain Siya Kolisi remains unfazed by England's lackluster 2026 Six Nations campaign, expecting a fierce contest as England visit Johannesburg for the Nations Championship opener on Saturday.
England's last victory at Ellis Park was in 1972, but Kolisi emphasizes the significance of the game to both teams. Despite England's recent struggles, they came close to defeating top-ranked France, proving their potential threat.
Kolisi acknowledges the pressure of playing at home, stating that England's physicality, particularly in set pieces and kicking, could pose significant challenges. South Africa aims to be well-prepared to counter this and secure a win in their own territory.
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