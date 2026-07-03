Kolisi Anticipates Epic Showdown as South Africa Prepares to Tackle England

South Africa Captain Siya Kolisi Is Not Reading Anything Into Englands Poor Six Nations Campaign And Expects The Visitors To Be Psyched Up To Claim A Rare Win In Johannesburg In Their Nations Championship Opener On Saturday England Have Not Won At Ellis Park Since

South Africa's captain Siya Kolisi remains unfazed by England's lackluster 2026 Six Nations campaign, expecting a fierce contest as England visit Johannesburg for the Nations Championship opener on Saturday.

England's last victory at Ellis Park was in 1972, but Kolisi emphasizes the significance of the game to both teams. Despite England's recent struggles, they came close to defeating top-ranked France, proving their potential threat.

Kolisi acknowledges the pressure of playing at home, stating that England's physicality, particularly in set pieces and kicking, could pose significant challenges. South Africa aims to be well-prepared to counter this and secure a win in their own territory.