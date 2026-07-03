Amit Shah Extends Greetings as Amarnath Yatra Commences with Robust Security

Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered his best wishes to devotees on the commencement of this year's Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, emphasizing the pilgrimage's deep connection to Sanatan culture, patience, and enduring spirit. His remarks, shared on the social media platform X, conveyed his hopes for a safe journey for all pilgrims.

The Union Home Minister highlighted the significant arrangements made by the government to ensure a seamless pilgrimage experience. According to Shah, the administration has implemented a multi-layer security mechanism, introduced QR code-based registration, and strengthened facilities for accommodation, healthcare, and disaster management, ensuring a safe and enjoyable journey for all worshippers.

As the 57-day pilgrimage officially started, security forces including the Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF, and the Indian Army were positioned along the yatra routes. These measures, along with digital surveillance and RFID tracking, aim to maintain order and safety. The pilgrimage, which started from base camps in Baltal and Nunwan, is set to conclude on August 28, aligning with the Raksha Bandhan festival.