Tensions Rise as China Launches New Patrol East of Taiwan

China has initiated a new coast guard patrol east of Taiwan, intensifying tensions with Taipei and Western nations. The patrol aims to enforce China's territorial claims, with Taiwan tracking and countering Chinese ships. This move follows diplomatic disputes involving the U.S., France, Germany, and Britain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | China Said On Saturday It Had Launched A New Coast Guard Patrol East Of Taiwan | Updated: 04-07-2026 10:29 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 10:29 IST
Tensions Rise as China Launches New Patrol East of Taiwan
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China announced the launch of a new coast guard patrol in the waters east of Taiwan on Saturday. The move has sparked concerns in Taipei and stirred unease among some Western capitals.

Beijing, which considers Taiwan its own territory, regularly deploys military forces near the island. Now, it's leveraging its coast guard to strengthen territorial claims. China's Coast Guard stated the patrols aim to safeguard China's jurisdictional waters.

Taiwan's Coast Guard is closely monitoring the situation, tracking two Chinese vessels near Hualien. Taiwan has pledged to take decisive action to defend its maritime sovereignty, amidst heightened tensions with international implications including countries like the U.S., France, Germany, and Britain being involved.

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