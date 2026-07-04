China's New Coast Guard Patrol Raises Tensions
China recently launched a new coast guard patrol east of Taiwan. This development has stirred controversy, leading to anger in Taipei and concern among some Western capitals. The new patrol replaces an earlier task force, intensifying regional geopolitical tensions.
China has initiated a new coast guard patrol east of Taiwan, triggering fresh tensions in the region.
The move, announced on Saturday, comes as a replacement for an existing task force whose activities had previously provoked anger in Taipei and raised alarm in various Western capitals.
This development represents an ongoing geopolitical struggle, with significant implications for Western relations and stability in East Asia.
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