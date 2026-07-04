China Said On Saturday It Had Launched A New Coast Guard Patrol East Of Taiwan To Replace A Coast Guard Task Force Whose Presence Off The Islands Coast Has Angered Taipei And Caused Alarm In Some Western Capitals

China has initiated a new coast guard patrol east of Taiwan, triggering fresh tensions in the region.

The move, announced on Saturday, comes as a replacement for an existing task force whose activities had previously provoked anger in Taipei and raised alarm in various Western capitals.

This development represents an ongoing geopolitical struggle, with significant implications for Western relations and stability in East Asia.