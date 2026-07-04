Tensions Surge: China's Coast Guard Patrols Around Taiwan

China Said On Saturday It Had Launched A Coast Guard Patrol East Of Taiwan To Replace A Coast Guard Task Force Whose Presence Off The Islands Coast Has Angered Taipei And Caused Alarm In Some Western Capitals The Fleet Will Conduct Law Enforcement Patrols In The Area

China announced the deployment of a coast guard fleet east of Taiwan, intended to replace a previous task force that sparked anger in Taipei and fears in Western capitals. According to China's Coast Guard, these 'law enforcement patrols' signify a reinforcement of operations in areas it claims as its jurisdictional waters.

In retaliation, Taiwan's Coast Guard has mobilized monitoring vessels, promising to employ all necessary means to expel Chinese ships that intrude into what it considers its waters. This maneuver marks the second occurrence within a month that Chinese patrols have approached Taiwan's eastern coastline, risking exacerbation of a diplomatic row drawing in international stakeholders such as the US, France, Germany, and Britain.

China justified the initial patrol in June as a countermeasure to Japan and the Philippines' communiqué on maritime boundary negotiations, perceived by Beijing as encroaching on Chinese waters off Taiwan. In defiance, Taiwan has instructed its ships to disregard any boarding attempts by China's Coast Guard, ensuring intervention if required by its own guard vessels.