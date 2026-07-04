Armenia's Election Decision: Court Upholds Pashinyan's Victory

Armenias Constitutional Court On Saturday Rejected A Request By The Countrys Prorussian Opposition To Overturn The Results Of A June Parliamentary Election

On Saturday, Armenia's constitutional court upheld the results of the June parliamentary election, rejecting a bid by the country's pro-Russian opposition to overturn the victory of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's pro-Western party, reported state news agency Armenpress.

The opposition bloc, Strong Armenia, which garnered 23.3% of the vote, cited irregularities during the election. However, the court dismissed their appeal, maintaining the legitimacy of the election where the ruling Civil Contract party secured almost half of the total vote.

Despite complaints from opposition groups of pre-election arrests targeting their candidates and supporters, international electoral observers acknowledged some allegations of vote-buying and violations but affirmed that voting proceeded smoothly in most polling sites.