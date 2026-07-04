Teen Sensation Sooryavanshi Debuts as Bethell Shines for England in T20 Victory

Jacob Bethell led England to a memorable win over India in the second T20 match at Old Trafford. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi debuted for India, impressing fans with his hitting prowess. Bethell's unbeaten 76 and Curran's vital wickets helped England chase down 191, securing a four-wicket victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jacob Bethell Guided England To An Impressive Fourwicket Victory In The Second T Against England On Saturday As Yearold Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Made His Eagerlyawaited India Debut At Old Trafford Sooryavanshi | Updated: 04-07-2026 23:01 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 23:01 IST
Teen Sensation Sooryavanshi Debuts as Bethell Shines for England in T20 Victory
Jacob Bethell

Jacob Bethell made a significant impact as England secured a four-wicket triumph over India in the second T20 match at Old Trafford. The highlight was Bethell's explosive unbeaten 76 from 46 balls, which included five sixes, guiding England's chase of 191 with an over to spare.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, aged just 15, made his much-anticipated India debut, creating a stir with his powerful hitting, despite facing stiff competition from England's bowlers. Meanwhile, Sam Curran's crucial 3-33 limited India to 190-7, setting up the platform for England's successful pursuit.

Despite Arshdeep Singh's strong start with the ball for India, Bethell's partnership-breaking shots and strategic play overturned the advantage, ensuring England's victory in this thrilling encounter. The series continues at Trent Bridge on Tuesday, offering another exciting chapter in this cricketing battle.

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