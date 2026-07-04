Bethell's Thunderous Knock Seals England Victory in T20 Thriller

In an exhilarating T20 match, Jacob Bethell propelled England to a four-wicket victory against India, overshadowing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's debut. Bethell's unbeaten 76 and Sam Curran's crucial bowling restricted India to 190-7. The young Sooryavanshi still made headlines, breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record as India's youngest cricketer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jacob Bethell Guided England To An Impressive Fourwicket Victory In The Second T Against England On Saturday As Yearold Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Made His Eagerlyawaited India Debut At Old Trafford Sooryavanshi | Updated: 04-07-2026 22:58 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 22:58 IST
Bethell's Thunderous Knock Seals England Victory in T20 Thriller
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Jacob Bethell led England to a thrilling four-wicket win against India in the T20 series on Saturday. At Old Trafford, 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made his debut, breaking Sachin Tendulkar's age record.

Batting first, India set a target of 191, with Kishan Ishan top-scoring at 49. In response, Bethell scored an imposing 76 not out, propelling England to victory with an over to spare. Sam Curran played a crucial role, bagging 3-33.

Despite a remarkable performance by the young Sooryavanshi, who hit two sixes, his efforts were eclipsed by England's win. The decisive third T20 will be played at Trent Bridge on Tuesday.

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