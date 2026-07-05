Israeli Government Defies Supreme Court in Unprecedented Clash
The Israeli cabinet's decision to defy a Supreme Court ruling has sparked fears of a constitutional crisis. The move marks the first time Netanyahu's government has openly flouted the court, exacerbating tensions between the executive and judicial branches. This impasse could impact upcoming elections and media industry regulations.
The Israeli cabinet voted on Sunday to ignore a Supreme Court ruling about the nation's broadcast regulator, igniting worries over a potential constitutional crisis. This marks the first flagrant defiance of a court ruling by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, known for previous tensions with the judiciary.
The government's rationale, citing the media regulator's inability to function without a quorum, was rejected by the court. Still, the cabinet's unanimous decision was affirmed by Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi and Justice Minister Yariv Levin, who argued the court’s decision contradicts legislative law.
Opposition leaders and former officials warn of potential anarchy and democratic destabilization due to the cabinet’s actions, while legal experts express concern over the ramifications on pending media sales and the broader political landscape ahead of impending elections.