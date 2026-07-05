Israeli Cabinet Defies Supreme Court, Sparking Constitutional Crisis Concerns
The Israeli cabinet's decision to ignore a Supreme Court ruling about the country's broadcast regulator has sparked fears of a constitutional crisis. The decision highlights ongoing tensions between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government and the judiciary following previous attempts to limit court powers and extensive public protests.
The Israeli cabinet made a controversial move on Sunday by voting to defy a Supreme Court ruling concerning the broadcast regulator, a decision that alarms many over a potential constitutional crisis. This marks the first time that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's administration has openly disregarded the court's authority.
The government has faced criticism and protests since attempts were made after the 2022 elections to limit the judiciary's power. Though judicial reform efforts were halted following the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks, some initiatives have been revived. Sunday's unanimous cabinet vote was touted by Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi and Justice Minister Yariv Levin.
Opposition figures, including leader Yair Lapid, condemned the cabinet's actions as a subversion of democratic principles. Meanwhile, legal experts warn that this fracture between government and judiciary could lead to wider anarchy as Israel approaches potential elections in the fall.
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