Malaysia's Scrutiny of Lynas' $96M Rare Earths Deal

A Malaysian Parliamentary Committee Will Hold A Hearing On July To Discuss A Million Rare Earths Supply Deal Signed Between Australias Lynas Rare Earths And The Us Department Of Defense Earlier This Year

The Malaysian government is preparing to scrutinize a significant $96 million rare earths deal involving Lynas Rare Earths and the U.S. Department of Defense. Scheduled for a hearing on July 16, this inquiry comes amid growing opposition from various rights organizations.

Critics have raised concerns about the four-year agreement, alleging that the materials sourced by Lynas are used in U.S.-manufactured weapons deployed by Israel in the Gaza conflict. This has stirred controversy, especially in Malaysia, a nation with a firm stance supporting the Palestinian cause.

The issue underscores the complexities intertwining international trade, defense relations, and regional geopolitical sensitivities, highlighting Malaysia's position given its lack of formal diplomatic relations with Israel.