U.N. Condemns Violence, Calls for Sudan Inquiry
The U.N. Human Rights Council has condemned the rising violence by Sudan's paramilitary groups, particularly in al-Obeid. An urgent inquiry into the abuses has been initiated, with Britain highlighting fears of large-scale atrocities similar to those previously seen in North Darfur.
The U.N. Human Rights Council passed a crucial motion on Monday, condemning the escalating violence by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in Sudan's al-Obeid. The council has also initiated an urgent inquiry into violations occurring in the region.
Britain, which spearheaded the session, warned against potential large-scale atrocities. The current scenario in al-Obeid reminded many of the violent events that unfolded in al-Fashir, North Darfur, last year.
"These horrors must not be repeated," stated Eleanor Sanders, Britain's Human Rights Ambassador, urging the council to take decisive action to prevent further violence.