U.N. Condemns Violence, Calls for Sudan Inquiry

The U.N. Human Rights Council has condemned the rising violence by Sudan's paramilitary groups, particularly in al-Obeid. An urgent inquiry into the abuses has been initiated, with Britain highlighting fears of large-scale atrocities similar to those previously seen in North Darfur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Un Human Rights Council On Monday Passed A Motion Condemning The Escalating Violence Committed By The Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces In Sudans Alobeid And Setting Up An Urgent Inquiry Into Abuses There Britain | Updated: 06-07-2026 14:17 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 14:17 IST
U.N. Condemns Violence, Calls for Sudan Inquiry
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The U.N. Human Rights Council passed a crucial motion on Monday, condemning the escalating violence by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in Sudan's al-Obeid. The council has also initiated an urgent inquiry into violations occurring in the region.

Britain, which spearheaded the session, warned against potential large-scale atrocities. The current scenario in al-Obeid reminded many of the violent events that unfolded in al-Fashir, North Darfur, last year.

"These horrors must not be repeated," stated Eleanor Sanders, Britain's Human Rights Ambassador, urging the council to take decisive action to prevent further violence.

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