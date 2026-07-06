The Un Human Rights Council On Monday Passed A Motion Condemning The Escalating Violence Committed By The Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces In Sudans Alobeid And Setting Up An Urgent Inquiry Into Abuses There Britain

The U.N. Human Rights Council passed a crucial motion on Monday, condemning the escalating violence by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in Sudan's al-Obeid. The council has also initiated an urgent inquiry into violations occurring in the region.

Britain, which spearheaded the session, warned against potential large-scale atrocities. The current scenario in al-Obeid reminded many of the violent events that unfolded in al-Fashir, North Darfur, last year.

"These horrors must not be repeated," stated Eleanor Sanders, Britain's Human Rights Ambassador, urging the council to take decisive action to prevent further violence.