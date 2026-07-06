Deadly Sri Lankan Prison Clashes: 25 Dead, Many Injured
A violent clash between prisoners in a Sri Lankan prison has resulted in 25 deaths and about 100 injuries. The altercation broke out between convicted and detained inmates in Negombo. Authorities are working to secure the area as military support stands by to assist police efforts.
A violent confrontation erupted at a Sri Lankan prison, claiming the lives of 25 and injuring approximately 100, according to police and hospital sources.
The incident occurred in Negombo prison, where clashes between convicted inmates and those in detention began on Sunday.
Efforts are underway to control the situation, with visuals showing substantial police presence as buses carried injured prisoners away.