Deadly Sri Lankan Prison Clashes: 25 Dead, Many Injured

Twentyfive People Were Killed And About Injured In Clashes Between Two Groups Of Prisoners At A Prison In Sri Lanka On Monday

A violent confrontation erupted at a Sri Lankan prison, claiming the lives of 25 and injuring approximately 100, according to police and hospital sources.

The incident occurred in Negombo prison, where clashes between convicted inmates and those in detention began on Sunday.

Efforts are underway to control the situation, with visuals showing substantial police presence as buses carried injured prisoners away.