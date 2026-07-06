Striking for Justice: The Ordeal of Jailed Britons in Iran

Two British nationals, Craig and Lindsay Foreman, imprisoned in Iran on espionage charges, are on a hunger strike protesting harsh prison conditions and lack of medical care. Despite losing significant weight and grappling with health issues, their attempts to receive aid from the British embassy have been thwarted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Two Britons Jailed In Iran On Espionage Charges Are Maintaining A Hunger Strike Over Prison Conditions And Have Been Denied Adequate Medical Care And Contact With Their Families | Updated: 06-07-2026 16:25 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 16:25 IST
Striking for Justice: The Ordeal of Jailed Britons in Iran
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Two Britons, Craig and Lindsay Foreman, detained in Iran on charges of espionage, are persisting with a hunger strike due to inadequate prison conditions, according to Iranian human rights agency HRANA.

The Foremans, who were arrested while traveling through Iran by motorcycle, have been denied contact with their family and essential supplies, despite approval.

With significant weight loss and lack of medical care, the British government, condemning their sentence, continues diplomatic efforts for their release.

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