Regulating AI: A New Challenge for UK's Financial Watchdog

The UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) might regulate AI tools such as ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini as their influence on consumer financial decisions grows. A senior official has raised concerns about existing rules needing evolution due to firms' dependence on a limited number of tech providers, which poses system-wide risks.

Sheldon Mills, an Executive Director at FCA, is spearheading a review of AI's impact on finance, highlighting the challenge of AI models like Anthropic's Mythos. These models, capable of acting autonomously, affect consumer trust with 25% of the UK population relying on them for financial advice but unaware of the lack of regulatory protections.

With widespread AI adoption in financial firms globally, Mills warns that reliance on few tech companies for operational functions could lead to correlated failures. Over the next three to six months, he urges the FCA to assess the scale and impact of these AI models and consider adapting regulatory measures accordingly.