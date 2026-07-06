Regulating AI: A New Challenge for UK's Financial Watchdog

The Financial Conduct Authority in the UK is considering whether AI tools like ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini should be regulated due to their growing influence on consumer financial decisions. The increasing reliance on few tech providers poses system-wide risks, making it essential to review AI's impact and regulatory needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Britain Should Review Whether Large Language Models Such As Chatgpt | Updated: 06-07-2026 16:13 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 16:13 IST
Regulating AI: A New Challenge for UK's Financial Watchdog
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The UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) might regulate AI tools such as ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini as their influence on consumer financial decisions grows. A senior official has raised concerns about existing rules needing evolution due to firms' dependence on a limited number of tech providers, which poses system-wide risks.

Sheldon Mills, an Executive Director at FCA, is spearheading a review of AI's impact on finance, highlighting the challenge of AI models like Anthropic's Mythos. These models, capable of acting autonomously, affect consumer trust with 25% of the UK population relying on them for financial advice but unaware of the lack of regulatory protections.

With widespread AI adoption in financial firms globally, Mills warns that reliance on few tech companies for operational functions could lead to correlated failures. Over the next three to six months, he urges the FCA to assess the scale and impact of these AI models and consider adapting regulatory measures accordingly.

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