South Africa Revamps Rugby Roster for Nations Championship

South Africa made significant changes to their rugby squad for the Nations Championship against Scotland. Only five players retained their spots following a win over England. Injuries led to replacements, with Pieter-Steph du Toit as captain. Erasmus ensures squad exposure before the 2027 World Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | South Africa Rang The Changes To Their Team For The Weekends Nations Championship Clash With Scotland | Updated: 06-07-2026 16:16 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 16:16 IST
South Africa Revamps Rugby Roster for Nations Championship
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South Africa has overhauled their rugby lineup for the upcoming Nations Championship match against Scotland after a dominant 45-21 victory over England. This weekend, the squad will see a significant rotation, with only five players maintaining their spots in the starting lineup.

Injury has forced some changes, as captain Siya Kolisi and lock Eben Etzebeth have withdrawn. Prop forward Ox Nche was also injured during the England game, and substitute Andre Esterhuizen was taken off. Pieter-Steph du Toit will continue as captain, while players like Paul de Villiers, Jesse Kriel, and Damian Willemse are set to play again.

Rassie Erasmus, the head coach, emphasized the importance of giving players exposure ahead of the 2027 World Cup. "We have good depth in our squad, and this will be a great test for the team," Erasmus stated, highlighting the balance between continuity and fresh additions for the Scotland clash.

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