Karnataka's Political Storm: BJP and JD(S) Accuse CM of Voter List Manipulation

In a major political development in Karnataka, the BJP and JD(S) have leveled serious allegations against Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, accusing him of manipulating the voter enumeration process. The parties allege that the enumeration forms for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists are being filled in mosques and madrassas, flouting legal guidelines.

Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje has accused the Chief Minister of illegal manipulation aiming to favor minority communities in the revised voter lists. She indicated that evidence, including video and written submissions, has been handed over to the Election Commission. The allegations revolve around forms being distributed and filled at specific locations instead of being provided at voters' residences, as mandated by law.

Additional accusations have been echoed by Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who criticized the state government for allegedly bypassing democratic norms and misusing office for electoral gain. Amid these claims, BJP and JD(S) have presented photographic and video evidence to the Chief Electoral Officer in Karnataka and threatened further action if corrective measures are not initiated within 24 hours. The enumeration exercise, which continues till July 29, remains contentious, stoking political tensions in the region.