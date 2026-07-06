Gadkari Reviews Key Highway Projects to Boost Logistics Network

The government has stepped up efforts to accelerate major transport infrastructure projects that are expected to reshape India's logistics network, improve freight movement and provide better facilities for travellers. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari reviewed the progress of several flagship initiatives and called for faster execution to ensure they deliver benefits on schedule.

Focus on integrated transport infrastructure

Nitin Gadkari chaired a review meeting of the National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML) in New Delhi, where he assessed the status of Multi Modal Logistics Parks (MMLPs), ropeway projects, intermodal stations and wayside amenities being developed across the country.

The Minister said these projects are central to creating a modern transport ecosystem that connects different modes of travel and freight movement more efficiently. Stronger integration between highways and logistics infrastructure, he noted, will improve connectivity across regions while supporting economic growth and industrial development. He added that the expanding network will also create new business opportunities and strengthen India's position as a competitive logistics hub.

Minister seeks faster execution of projects

During the review, Gadkari examined project-wise progress and discussed the issues delaying implementation. He instructed officials and all stakeholders involved in the projects to address pending bottlenecks on a priority basis so that construction and development can move ahead without unnecessary delays.

The Minister stressed that timely completion remains essential for achieving the intended economic and infrastructure benefits. Faster execution, he said, will help improve the efficiency of freight transportation while ensuring that planned facilities become available to the public at the earliest. The review also focused on maintaining momentum across ongoing projects being implemented by NHLML.

Better logistics and commuter facilities remain key goals

Gadkari said the successful completion of Multi Modal Logistics Parks, ropeways, intermodal stations and modern way side amenities will reduce transportation costs and improve the overall efficiency of India's logistics sector. The projects are also expected to provide high-quality infrastructure and better services for commuters travelling on the national highway network, making journeys safer and more comfortable. According to the Minister, these initiatives form an important part of the government's broader vision of building a Viksit Bharat and an Aatmanirbhar Bharat by strengthening transport infrastructure, improving connectivity and creating a more efficient logistics ecosystem.