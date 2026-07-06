Fifa President Gianni Infantino Defended World Soccers Disciplinary Process On Monday Amid An International Wave Of Criticism After Us President Donald Trump Praised Fifas Decision To Suspend Folarin Baloguns World Cup Redcard Ban

FIFA President Gianni Infantino defended the organization's disciplinary process amidst fierce criticism following President Donald Trump's involvement in Folarin Balogun's World Cup incident. FIFA was condemned for overturning Balogun's red-card ban after Trump praised Infantino's decision, arguing it saved the competition from a 'stain.'

The FIFA decision sparked controversy, drawing criticism from UEFA and multiple national federations, who argue that it undermined FIFA's credibility. The decision was seen as unfair interference, raising concerns about the intersection of politics and football.

Notable figures, including Juergen Klopp and former FIFA President Sepp Blatter, criticized the intervention as a dangerous precedent. They emphasized that such cases should be resolved through rules and evidence, not political influence, preserving the integrity of the sport.