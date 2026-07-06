Canada's Submarine Selection: Deepening Defense Ties with Germany
Canada has chosen Germany's TKMS to construct 12 submarines for its navy, enhancing defense alliances with Europe ahead of a crucial NATO summit on military spending. The move emphasizes prospective economic benefits and aligns with the country's commitment to NATO's defense investment targets.
Canada has selected Germany's TKMS to build 12 submarines for its navy, strengthening defense relationships with Europe ahead of a pivotal NATO summit focused on increasing military expenditure. The development was initially reported by the Globe and Mail.
The official announcement is expected prior to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's departure for the two-day summit in Turkey, according to sources. The Prime Minister's Office has not commented, while German and Canadian defense officials also remain silent.
TKMS, backed by Thyssenkrupp, offers the 212CD submarine, also slated for Norway's navy in a joint development effort. Following the news, TKMS' stock prices surged. Prime Minister Carney reaffirmed Canada's commitment to acquiring military assets that benefit the Canadian economy, amidst growing pressure from the United States for increased defense spending.
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