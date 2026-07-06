Canada's Submarine Selection: Deepening Defense Ties with Germany

Canada has chosen Germany's TKMS to construct 12 submarines for its navy, enhancing defense alliances with Europe ahead of a crucial NATO summit on military spending. The move emphasizes prospective economic benefits and aligns with the country's commitment to NATO's defense investment targets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Canada Has Picked Germanys Tkms To Build Submarines For Its Navy | Updated: 06-07-2026 23:24 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 23:24 IST
Canada's Submarine Selection: Deepening Defense Ties with Germany
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Canada has selected Germany's TKMS to build 12 submarines for its navy, strengthening defense relationships with Europe ahead of a pivotal NATO summit focused on increasing military expenditure. The development was initially reported by the Globe and Mail.

The official announcement is expected prior to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's departure for the two-day summit in Turkey, according to sources. The Prime Minister's Office has not commented, while German and Canadian defense officials also remain silent.

TKMS, backed by Thyssenkrupp, offers the 212CD submarine, also slated for Norway's navy in a joint development effort. Following the news, TKMS' stock prices surged. Prime Minister Carney reaffirmed Canada's commitment to acquiring military assets that benefit the Canadian economy, amidst growing pressure from the United States for increased defense spending.

TRENDING

1
AfCFTA Chief Honoured for Advancing Africa's Trade Vision

AfCFTA Chief Honoured for Advancing Africa's Trade Vision

Nigeria
2
Thrilling Upsets and Intense Showdowns: Highlights from Wimbledon

Thrilling Upsets and Intense Showdowns: Highlights from Wimbledon

Global
3
Financial Times Highlights: Tax Battles, Takeovers, and Tech Tensions

Financial Times Highlights: Tax Battles, Takeovers, and Tech Tensions

Global
4
Tianwen-2: China's Space Milestone Nears Asteroid 2016H03

Tianwen-2: China's Space Milestone Nears Asteroid 2016H03

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Bottleneck Holding Back Rural Digital Growth

Why Digital Transformation Could Fail to Strengthen Companies in the Next Crisis

Western Pacific's Smoke-Free Push Faces Reality Check as WHO Highlights Serious Compliance Gaps

WHO Calls for Safer Urban Food Policies as Cities Become Epicenter of Global Nutrition Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026