Netflix Assembles Star-Studded Cast for 'Myron Bolitar' Series
Netflix's new drama series 'Myron Bolitar,' based on Harlan Coben's novels, is set to feature Colin Woodell, KJ Apa, and Diane Guerrero in lead roles. The series follows Myron's journey from a former basketball star to a sports agent, navigating the intricacies of the sports world.
Netflix has announced the main cast for its new drama series 'Myron Bolitar,' a highly anticipated adaptation inspired by Harlan Coben's novels. The series will feature Colin Woodell, KJ Apa, and Diane Guerrero in leading roles, according to Variety.
The show, first revealed during Netflix's upfront presentation in May, follows the transformation of Myron Bolitar, portrayed by Woodell, from an injured NBA hopeful to a savvy sports agent. Known for roles in 'Pulse' and 'The Continental,' Woodell faces the challenge of embodying the character's dynamic personality and resilience.
Supporting characters include Win Lockwood, played by 'Riverdale' star KJ Apa, and Esperanza Diaz, portrayed by Diane Guerrero of 'Orange Is the New Black' fame. With a storyline focusing on loyalty, ambition, and the dark underbelly of sports management, 'Myron Bolitar' is poised to captivate audiences globally.
ALSO READ
-
Sky and ITV Unite: A New Era in British Broadcasting
-
Sky and ITV's Strategic Merger: A British Broadcasting Revolution
-
Timeless Legacy: 'Little House on the Prairie' Returns to Screen
-
Sky and ITV Merge to Form a British Broadcast Powerhouse
-
Sky's Acquisition of ITV: A New Era for British Broadcasting