Wall Street Rises Amid AI Optimism, Oil Declines as Supply Grows

Wall Street indices rose on Monday due to optimism around AI and chip stocks, while oil prices fell with expected increased supply. European markets hit highs but retreated as AI earnings season looms. Investors focus on AI company performance amid fears of a bubble. Microsoft announces job cuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wall Street Was Higher In Midday Trading Monday On The Back Of Continued Optimism Around Chip Stocks | Updated: 06-07-2026 23:26 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 23:26 IST
Wall Street Rises Amid AI Optimism, Oil Declines as Supply Grows
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Wall Street indices saw a midday rise on Monday, fueled by optimism surrounding AI and chip stocks, even as oil prices fell due to expectations of increasing supply.

Major U.S. indices were up with the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq posting gains. This came after European stocks touched record highs before dipping as AI earnings season approaches. The AI market momentum continues globally, with South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix launching a substantial share sale, and Broadcom expanding its collaboration with Apple.

Oil prices dipped slightly, trading around pre-Iran conflict levels, influenced by OPEC+'s agreement to raise output. Despite the decline, this offered some relief to the private sector amid inflation concerns. Meanwhile, the U.S. services sector showed mixed signals with employment rebounding, and investors anticipate insights into Fed policy with upcoming FOMC minutes.

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