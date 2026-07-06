U.S. Troop Rotations Return to Poland Amid Defense and Diplomatic Strains

The United States Has Confirmed That It Will Resume Within Weeks A Rotation Of Its Troops In Poland After Temporarily Suspending The Process

The United States is set to resume the rotation of its troops in Poland in the coming weeks, according to Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz. This decision follows a temporary suspension announced in May during a review of U.S. troop deployments in Europe.

In a parallel move, President Donald Trump stated that 5,000 additional troops would be deployed to Poland, a country sharing borders with Ukraine and Belarus. The Polish government welcomed the resumption, emphasizing its alignment with the U.S., despite earlier uncertainties regarding the timeline.

This announcement coincides with Poland's agreement to produce U.S.-designed Barracuda cruise missiles for its armed forces. The move is underscored by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk's call for unity amid deteriorating relations between Warsaw and Kyiv over controversial historical narratives.