Repeated Neglect: School Gate Collapse Injures Five in Karnataka
A school gate collapse in Karnataka's Bagalkot district injured four students and a school attendant, with a Class 3 girl's injuries being severe. Residents claim this is the gate's third collapse in a year. Local officials promise action following public outcry and demands for accountability.
- Country:
- India
In a concerning incident in Karnataka's Bagalkot district, the main gate of Balakundi Government Higher Primary School disastrously collapsed on Monday morning, injuring four students and a school attendant. Notably, one of the victims, a Class 3 student named Nayanakumari, sustained serious injuries, according to Ilkal police reports.
This alarming event occurred as students were making their way to school, and the gate gave way while being opened, tragically falling on Nayanakumari, who suffered facial injuries. Immediate medical intervention saw her transferred initially to Ilkal Government Hospital and subsequently to a private facility in Bagalkot for advanced treatment.
Local inhabitants allege that the gate has a history of collapses, with this being the third in just a year, despite previous requests for repairs being ignored by authorities. Education officers, including Ilkal Block Education Officer Jasmine Killeedar, have assured the public that comprehensive investigations are underway and appropriate actions will follow as per protocol. Nayanakumari's family is originally from Uttar Pradesh, with her father working in a local tile factory. Police and education departments are probing the incident further.
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