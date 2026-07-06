BRS Calls for Extension of Voter Revision Process as Deadline Looms

The Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) has sounded an alarm regarding the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voters, emphasizing the critical need for a one-month extension to prevent potential disenfranchisement.

Following a representation to the Election Commission, BRS State General Secretary Soma Bharath Kumar highlighted procedural gaps observed at the ground level that may result in eligible voters being deleted from the electoral list. The SIR exercise, initiated in mid-June, is set to confront a tight deadline with the final rolls due for publication on October 1.

The Election Commission has acknowledged similar challenges elsewhere and committed to mitigating these risks. The BRS insists on additional time for comprehensive revisions and deletion of outdated entries to ensure fairness in the upcoming electoral rolls.