BRS Calls for Extension of Voter Revision Process as Deadline Looms

The Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) has urged the Election Commission to extend the Special Intensive Revision process by a month, highlighting issues that could lead to eligible voters being removed from the electoral roll. The party demands timely solutions to ensure no voter is unfairly disqualified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2026 18:50 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 18:50 IST
BRS Calls for Extension of Voter Revision Process as Deadline Looms
BRS leader and official spokesperson Soma Bharath Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) has sounded an alarm regarding the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voters, emphasizing the critical need for a one-month extension to prevent potential disenfranchisement.

Following a representation to the Election Commission, BRS State General Secretary Soma Bharath Kumar highlighted procedural gaps observed at the ground level that may result in eligible voters being deleted from the electoral list. The SIR exercise, initiated in mid-June, is set to confront a tight deadline with the final rolls due for publication on October 1.

The Election Commission has acknowledged similar challenges elsewhere and committed to mitigating these risks. The BRS insists on additional time for comprehensive revisions and deletion of outdated entries to ensure fairness in the upcoming electoral rolls.

TRENDING

1
New South Wales Joins Battle Against Bird Flu

New South Wales Joins Battle Against Bird Flu

Global
2
Paraguay's World Cup Journey Ends in Heartbreak

Paraguay's World Cup Journey Ends in Heartbreak

Global
3
Sino-Russian Naval Exercises: Strengthening Maritime Cooperation

Sino-Russian Naval Exercises: Strengthening Maritime Cooperation

Global
4
Freedom for Pastor Jin Mingri: A Milestone in Religious Advocacy

Freedom for Pastor Jin Mingri: A Milestone in Religious Advocacy

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Bottleneck Holding Back Rural Digital Growth

Why Digital Transformation Could Fail to Strengthen Companies in the Next Crisis

Western Pacific's Smoke-Free Push Faces Reality Check as WHO Highlights Serious Compliance Gaps

WHO Calls for Safer Urban Food Policies as Cities Become Epicenter of Global Nutrition Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026