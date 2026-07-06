Sri Lanka Prison Clash: A Deadly Conflict with Over 25 Casualties

A violent clash at a Sri Lankan prison resulted in the deaths of 25 individuals and injured about 100 others. The conflict erupted between convicted prisoners and temporary detainees, with authorities suggesting drug trafficking as a potential cause. Security forces intervened to restore order during the chaotic two-day violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Twentyfive People Were Killed And About Injured As Security Officials Struggled To Contain Two Days Of Clashes Between Rival Groups Of Inmates At A Prison In Sri Lanka | Updated: 06-07-2026 18:50 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 18:50 IST
Sri Lanka Prison Clash: A Deadly Conflict with Over 25 Casualties
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In Sri Lanka, a deadly conflict at a prison in Negombo has claimed the lives of 25 people and left around 100 injured over two days of intense clashes.

The violence erupted between convicted and temporary detainees, allegedly linked to drug trafficking activities, escalating tensions within the overcrowded facility.

Security was heightened as police and military personnel were deployed to contain the chaos, highlighting ongoing issues of inmate unrest in the region. Investigations are underway to determine the exact cause and scale of the outbreak.

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