Ramaphosa Says Digital Investments Will Drive South Africa's Future

President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa is strengthening its position as one of Africa's leading digital investment destinations, with major technology companies expanding their presence in the country through cloud computing, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity investments. He believes these projects will create jobs, boost innovation and help businesses become more competitive while supporting long-term economic growth.

Global technology firms deepen investments in South Africa

In his weekly newsletter, President Ramaphosa pointed to Google's decision to host its first African Cloud Summit in Johannesburg as a strong signal of confidence in South Africa's digital economy. During the summit, Google announced several projects under its "Building for Africa" initiative, including the construction of a Digital Exchange Port in the Eastern Cape. The facility will be the first of four connectivity hubs planned across Africa and is expected to strengthen cloud connectivity and improve access to reliable digital services.

Google also committed R3 million to establish a digital innovation centre at South West Gauteng TVET College in Soweto to help develop digital skills for future workers. The company will also open applications later this month for the 2026 South African Google for Startups Accelerator, where 15 local start-ups will receive artificial intelligence training, mentorship and financial support.

The President noted that these announcements build on earlier commitments from other global technology companies. Amazon Web Services announced plans in 2023 to invest R30.4 billion in South Africa's cloud infrastructure, while Microsoft committed R5.4 billion last year to expand its hyperscale cloud and AI infrastructure. Mastercard has also launched its Africa Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence, beginning operations in South Africa and Nigeria.

Digital economy expected to boost jobs and small businesses

Ramaphosa said the digital economy is becoming one of the world's most important drivers of employment and economic development. According to Google's estimates, its Johannesburg Cloud Region could contribute around R1.7 trillion in additional economic output by 2030 while supporting approximately 315,000 jobs.

The President said South Africa already hosts much of Africa's large-scale data centre capacity and remains the continent's largest cloud market, with businesses increasingly adopting cloud computing, machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies. Small, medium and micro enterprises stand to gain significantly from wider cloud adoption. He cited research suggesting that greater use of cloud computing among small businesses could contribute more than R185 billion to South Africa's economy by 2030.

Cloud services can reduce information technology costs, improve productivity, expand access to digital markets and support e-commerce, making it easier for smaller businesses to compete and grow. Ramaphosa added that government continues to support digital adoption through programmes such as the SA SME Fund, the Black Business Supplier Development Programme and partnerships with the private sector that seek to make cloud technologies more accessible and affordable.

Digital growth must be matched by stronger data protection

While welcoming increased investment, the President stressed that technological progress must be accompanied by strong safeguards for citizens' rights, privacy and national interests. He said South Africa's regulatory framework should balance innovation with security while ensuring that sensitive public and private data remains properly protected. The country, he noted, must strengthen its digital sovereignty by building its own technological capabilities instead of becoming overly dependent on external providers.

Ramaphosa highlighted the government's investment in domestic cloud infrastructure through institutions such as the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), describing it as an important step towards strengthening national control over critical digital systems. He concluded by calling for closer collaboration between government, business, labour, industry and civil society to build a digital economy that is secure, inclusive and capable of delivering opportunities for all South Africans.