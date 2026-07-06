The Netherlands Will Announce Defence Deals And Plans Worth More Than Billion Billion At A Nato Forum In Ankara On Tuesday That Precedes A Summit Of The Alliances Political Leaders

The Netherlands is set to unveil defense agreements and plans worth over €3 billion at a NATO event in Ankara, ahead of an alliance summit. Dutch Defence Minister Dilan Yesilgoz confirmed these initiatives, including partnerships with Belgium and Britain, in an interview on Monday.

Yesilgoz highlighted the Netherlands' intention to engage in further joint military projects with Germany, emphasizing a robust defense strategy amid a multitude of NATO member announcements designed to demonstrate increased defense spending, as urged by U.S. leadership.

Despite President Donald Trump's wavering commitment to NATO, Yesilgoz expressed confidence in continued U.S. participation due to mutual security dependencies. She stated the importance of Europe investing more in its defense, regardless of current U.S. administration stances.