Netherlands Unveils €3 Billion Defense Deals at NATO Forum
The Netherlands is set to announce defense deals and plans exceeding 3 billion euros at a NATO forum in Ankara ahead of the alliance's leader summit. Dutch Defence Minister Dilan Yesilgoz revealed collaborations with Belgium on air defense and Britain on naval ships in a recent interview.
The Netherlands is poised to reveal defense deals and strategic plans worth over 3 billion euros at an upcoming NATO forum in Ankara. This announcement precedes a summit of the alliance’s political leaders, according to Dutch Defence Minister Dilan Yesilgoz.
Speaking in the Turkish capital, Yesilgoz highlighted new alliances with Belgium focused on air defense systems and with Britain on naval ship initiatives.
"Our focus, certainly for the Netherlands, is on achieving results exceeding 3 billion euros with not only promises but tangible plans," Yesilgoz affirmed, noting the significant investments in international defense partnerships. ($1 = 0.8750 euros)