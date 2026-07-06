The Netherlands Will Announce Defence Deals And Plans Worth More Than Billion Euros Billion At A Nato Forum In Ankara On Tuesday That Precedes A Summit Of The Alliances Political Leaders

The Netherlands is poised to reveal defense deals and strategic plans worth over 3 billion euros at an upcoming NATO forum in Ankara. This announcement precedes a summit of the alliance’s political leaders, according to Dutch Defence Minister Dilan Yesilgoz.

Speaking in the Turkish capital, Yesilgoz highlighted new alliances with Belgium focused on air defense systems and with Britain on naval ship initiatives.

"Our focus, certainly for the Netherlands, is on achieving results exceeding 3 billion euros with not only promises but tangible plans," Yesilgoz affirmed, noting the significant investments in international defense partnerships. ($1 = 0.8750 euros)