NATO Summit in Ankara: Tensions Rise Amid Crackdown on Protests

Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte Said The Right To Hold Demonstrations And Media Freedom Were Essential In Democracies

NATO's Secretary General Mark Rutte has highlighted the critical importance of demonstrations and media freedom in functioning democracies. His comments follow Turkey's recent measures against dissidents, just ahead of an upcoming NATO summit in Ankara, where leaders from 32 allied nations will convene.

In preparation for the summit, Turkish authorities have ramped up security across Ankara, resulting in widespread arrests and a ban on demonstrations. Over 200 people were detained in protest marches, while operations aimed at alleged militant activities continue.

The growing authoritarian practices raise alarms about Turkey's alignment with NATO's democratic principles. Concerns over human rights violations and media restrictions in Turkey have muted Western criticism, despite evidence of decreasing political opposition and increased government control.