High-Profile Task Force in Memphis Fatal Shooting Incident

In Memphis, two Tennessee National Guard soldiers, part of an anti-crime task force backed by former President Donald Trump, were involved in a fatal shooting of an armed man pursued by police. This incident brings a spotlight on Trump's crime-fighting initiative seen as a success by the administration.

The two soldiers, engaged in Sunday’s incident, belonged to the Memphis Safe Task Force, an alliance of federal agents, National Guard troops, and local police established last year to address violent crimes in Memphis. This city is among several Democratic-led areas where federal forces have been deployed. Trump's visit in March touted the initiative as a key factor in reducing crime.

Memphis police received a report about gunfire downtown and spotted a gun-toting man, later identified as 20-year-old Tyrin Johnson. Officers pursued him, with two National Guard soldiers joining the chase, reported the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI). The situation escalated when Johnson allegedly pointed his handgun at the soldiers, leading them to open fire, resulting in his death. The TBI continues its investigation at the Shelby County district attorney’s request.