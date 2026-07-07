Prime Minister Modi Strengthens Ties with Indonesia through Strategic Diplomacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a ceremonial Guard of Honour in Jakarta, Indonesia, commencing his significant diplomatic visit. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto welcomed him personally, underscoring the two leaders' close rapport. The meeting sets the stage for comprehensive bilateral discussions between the two nations.

Upon entering Indonesian airspace on Monday, Modi was escorted by military aircraft and welcomed with a traditional cultural dance at the airport. His visit marks a pivotal moment in the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership launched in 2018. Defence and maritime cooperation are high on the agenda, alongside trade talks, including the acquisition of critical minerals.

PM Modi's trip, which includes visits to Australia and New Zealand, reflects India's commitment to its Act East Policy and MAHASAGAR Vision. The Prime Minister will also connect with the Indian diaspora, engaging them in discussions about Indian-Indonesian collaborations. Economic ties are robust, with Indonesia being India's second-largest ASEAN trading partner.