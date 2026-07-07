Controversy Averted: Ram Temple Trust Assures Safety of Gold and Silver Donations

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust declared no wrongdoing by former General Secretary Champat Rai after a review meeting. Despite initial intentions to retain Rai, his resignation was accepted based on legal advice. All gold and silver donations to the Ram Temple are confirmed safe and accounted for.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2026 10:22 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 10:22 IST
Controversy Averted: Ram Temple Trust Assures Safety of Gold and Silver Donations
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trustee Mahant Dinendra Das (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has publicly stated that former General Secretary Champat Rai was not found guilty of any misconduct related to the Temple's donations. During a meeting on Monday, the trustees emphasized that accusations against Rai were baseless and confirmed the safety of all donated gold and silver.

Despite a consensus to retain Champat Rai, his resignation was accepted following legal counsel. Trustee Mahant Dinendra Das indicated that all associated with Ram Lalla supported Rai's decision based on a written resignation, highlighting that media misconceptions further complicated the narrative.

The Trust moved swiftly to install Keshav Mohan in Rai's place, ensuring continued oversight and transparency of the Trust's operations. Meanwhile, Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj confirmed the resignation's acceptance amid serious allegations arising from an SIT probe into alleged donation mishandlings.

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