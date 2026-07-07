Pochettino Urges Patience in Wake of U.S. World Cup Exit

Following the U.S. team's exit from the FIFA World Cup 2026 after a 4-1 defeat by Belgium, head coach Mauricio Pochettino emphasizes the year's progress and calls for patience in bridging the gap with top football nations. He praises the young squad's promise and reflects on future plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2026 10:21 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 10:21 IST
Pochettino Urges Patience in Wake of U.S. World Cup Exit
US coach Mauricio Pochettino looks dejected after the match following their elimination from the World Cup (Photo: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters in Round of 16). Image Credit: ANI

Following the United States' exit from the FIFA World Cup 2026, head coach Mauricio Pochettino has emphasized patience and recognized his team's progress despite a 4-1 defeat in the Round of 16 against Belgium, according to The Athletic. Speaking post-match, Pochettino refuted the notion that closing the gap on football's leading nations is an overnight task, underscoring the gradual nature of development.

"The improvement isn't like a rocket's trajectory; it takes time. A year ago, few believed we could face Belgium, a tournament favorite, at this stage. Despite last year's challenges, we've made considerable progress in this World Cup," Pochettino stated proudly, as quoted by The Athletic. He commended the team's performance and the promising potential shown by the younger players.

Regarding his future beyond the World Cup, Pochettino noted that it wasn't the right time to discuss decisions, opting for a brief respite before future talks. Meanwhile, Belgium advanced to the quarter-finals with Charles De Ketelaere leading the charge. Belgium will now face Spain on July 10 after the latter's win over Portugal.

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