Pochettino Urges Patience in Wake of U.S. World Cup Exit

Following the United States' exit from the FIFA World Cup 2026, head coach Mauricio Pochettino has emphasized patience and recognized his team's progress despite a 4-1 defeat in the Round of 16 against Belgium, according to The Athletic. Speaking post-match, Pochettino refuted the notion that closing the gap on football's leading nations is an overnight task, underscoring the gradual nature of development.

"The improvement isn't like a rocket's trajectory; it takes time. A year ago, few believed we could face Belgium, a tournament favorite, at this stage. Despite last year's challenges, we've made considerable progress in this World Cup," Pochettino stated proudly, as quoted by The Athletic. He commended the team's performance and the promising potential shown by the younger players.

Regarding his future beyond the World Cup, Pochettino noted that it wasn't the right time to discuss decisions, opting for a brief respite before future talks. Meanwhile, Belgium advanced to the quarter-finals with Charles De Ketelaere leading the charge. Belgium will now face Spain on July 10 after the latter's win over Portugal.