Egypt's New Economic Frontier: Future of Egypt Authority

A proposed Egyptian law aims to elevate the Future of Egypt Authority from an agriculturally-focused entity to a significant economic power under presidential control. The law would allow it to absorb state assets, manage tax-exempt zones, and oversee sovereign wealth and social funds, bypassing several legal and regulatory frameworks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Draft Egyptian Law Would Elevate The Future Of Egypt Authority From A Militarylinked Body Focused On Agricultural And Industrial Development And Commodities Imports Into An Overarching Economic Authority Reporting Directly To The President | Updated: 07-07-2026 15:56 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 15:56 IST
Egypt's New Economic Frontier: Future of Egypt Authority

A new draft law in Egypt proposes to transform the Future of Egypt Authority into a prominent economic power directly under presidential control. The move, highlighted in a document reviewed by Reuters, aims to broaden the Authority's oversight from agriculture and industrial focus to a more comprehensive economic role.

The proposed bill seeks to grant the Authority the power to absorb state land and companies, manage tax-exempt 'sustainable development zones', and operate two significant funds: a sovereign wealth fund named 'Nile Pyramids' and a social-spending fund called 'Daem'. The Authority could also acquire other state-owned national funds.

Furthermore, the draft legislation includes provisions to shield its contracts from most legal challenges and grant it exemptions from civil-service, procurement, and public-company laws. The draft law is set to undergo parliamentary review before receiving approval.

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