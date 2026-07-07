Egypt's New Economic Frontier: Future of Egypt Authority

A Draft Egyptian Law Would Elevate The Future Of Egypt Authority From A Militarylinked Body Focused On Agricultural And Industrial Development And Commodities Imports Into An Overarching Economic Authority Reporting Directly To The President

A new draft law in Egypt proposes to transform the Future of Egypt Authority into a prominent economic power directly under presidential control. The move, highlighted in a document reviewed by Reuters, aims to broaden the Authority's oversight from agriculture and industrial focus to a more comprehensive economic role.

The proposed bill seeks to grant the Authority the power to absorb state land and companies, manage tax-exempt 'sustainable development zones', and operate two significant funds: a sovereign wealth fund named 'Nile Pyramids' and a social-spending fund called 'Daem'. The Authority could also acquire other state-owned national funds.

Furthermore, the draft legislation includes provisions to shield its contracts from most legal challenges and grant it exemptions from civil-service, procurement, and public-company laws. The draft law is set to undergo parliamentary review before receiving approval.