A Ukrainian Woman Suspected Of A Bomb Attack That Targeted A Wealthy Ukrainianborn Businessman In Monaco Was Found Shot Dead In Ukraine

A Ukrainian woman suspected of involvement in a bomb attack targeting a wealthy Ukrainian-born businessman in Monaco was found shot dead in Ukraine, according to Ukraine's prosecutor general's office.

Prosecutors issued a statement revealing the detention of an employee from Ukraine's military intelligence service (HUR), who confessed to killing the woman alongside another suspect.

These developments have sparked intrigue and concern, highlighting the complex interplay of crime and politics as authorities continue their investigations into the incident.