Mysterious Death: Ukrainian Woman Linked to Monaco Bombing Found Shot

A Ukrainian woman alleged to be involved in a bomb attack on a Ukrainian-born businessman in Monaco has been discovered shot dead in Ukraine. Ukrainian prosecutors have detained a military intelligence service employee who confessed to the murder, acting alongside another suspect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Ukrainian Woman Suspected Of A Bomb Attack That Targeted A Wealthy Ukrainianborn Businessman In Monaco Was Found Shot Dead In Ukraine | Updated: 07-07-2026 16:17 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 16:17 IST
Mysterious Death: Ukrainian Woman Linked to Monaco Bombing Found Shot
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A Ukrainian woman suspected of involvement in a bomb attack targeting a wealthy Ukrainian-born businessman in Monaco was found shot dead in Ukraine, according to Ukraine's prosecutor general's office.

Prosecutors issued a statement revealing the detention of an employee from Ukraine's military intelligence service (HUR), who confessed to killing the woman alongside another suspect.

These developments have sparked intrigue and concern, highlighting the complex interplay of crime and politics as authorities continue their investigations into the incident.

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