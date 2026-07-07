Monaco Bombing: Suspect Found Dead in Ukraine Amid International Investigation

The body of Anastasiia Berezovska, suspected of a bomb attack targeting a Ukrainian businessman in Monaco, was discovered in Ukraine. Two men, linked to her murder and potentially the bombing, were arrested. The case involves various international law enforcement agencies, including Ukraine's military intelligence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Body Of A Woman Suspected Of Carrying Out A Bomb Attack In Monaco Last Week That Targeted A Sanctioned Ukrainianborn Businessman Has Been Found In Ukraine | Updated: 07-07-2026 18:09 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 18:09 IST
Monaco Bombing: Suspect Found Dead in Ukraine Amid International Investigation

The unfolding investigation into last week's bomb attack in Monaco has taken a dramatic turn as the body of the primary suspect, Anastasiia Berezovska, was found in Ukraine. Authorities arrested two men in relation to her death, both with ties to Ukraine's military and law enforcement.

Berezovska, who was wanted by Interpol, was implicated in the June 29 bombing that injured sanctioned Ukrainian businessman Vadym Yermolaiev. Following her return to Ukraine, communication records showed the two accused men had made multiple financial transfers to Berezovska's accounts.

With ongoing collaboration between Ukrainian and international agencies, the case highlights a complex web of intrigue surrounding the initial attack, as investigators continue to seek those responsible behind ordering the crime.

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