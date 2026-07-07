Franco-British Maritime Initiative Faces Iranian Challenge

France And Britain Will Outline Plans For A Multinational Maritime Mission In The Strait Of Hormuz At Talks Between Nato And Gulf Arab Foreign Ministers On Tuesday

In a strategic move, France and Britain are set to propose plans for a multinational maritime mission in the Strait of Hormuz during talks with NATO and Gulf Arab foreign ministers. The initiative, however, faces hurdles as Iran has not endorsed the plan, maintaining the deadlock over this critical waterway.

The meeting, coinciding with a NATO summit in Ankara, comes in the wake of escalated tensions in the Strait, crucial for global oil supply, despite a U.S.-Iran interim peace deal. Belgium's Foreign Minister highlighted the connection between European stability and the Gulf region, urging support for Gulf Arab states.

The Franco-British initiative seeks to ensure safe passage through the strait post-conflict, requiring Iranian backing for long-term execution. As tensions mount, NATO allies have largely refrained from direct involvement, focusing on external measures to reopen and secure the Strait of Hormuz.